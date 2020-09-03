Advertisement

Moline residents back to regular yard waste guidelines after derecho

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline is asking residents to put debris left behind from last month’s storm on the curb for pickup.

City officials say any new yard waste or branches have to abide by regular yard waste collection rules and guidelines.

This means yard waste stickers are now required.

Additionally, tree branches have to be tied into bundles no more than 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter.

The city recently completed clearing storm debris from sidewalks to make sure students are safe walking to school.

Moline residents back to regular yard waste guidelines after derecho

William Milby retired from the department in 2018 after more than 30 years of service.

