Moline residents back to regular yard waste guidelines after derecho

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline is asking residents to put debris left behind from last month’s storm on the curb for pickup.

City officials say any new yard waste or branches have to abide by regular yard waste collection rules and guidelines.

This means yard waste stickers are now required.

Additionally, tree branches have to be tied into bundles no more than 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter.

The city recently completed clearing storm debris from sidewalks to make sure students are safe walking to school.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.