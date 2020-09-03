Advertisement

Moline woman who found missing wallet now friends with owner

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A TV6 update to the story last week where a Moline woman whose wallet was returned by a stranger... those women have now become friends!

Neelima Dharanikota said she accidentally left her wallet on top of her car last week when driving to work last week, and it fell onto the road. That’s when Linda Roeder found the wallet while on a run and returned everything intact to Neelima’s husband. Dharanikota wanted to meet who she calls her “guardian angel.”

Roeder says she didn’t think twice about helping someone in need, “when I found the wallet, it went back to my teaching days at Geneseo. I thought this is just a random act of kindness. I don’t know who this person is and she doesn’t know me but it’s the right thing to do.”

Neelima reached out on social media hoping to find the stranger who made such a difference to her day, showing the Quad Cities there’s still positivity. Roeder says, “the biggest gift of this is not only was it the right thing to do, but I got a new friendship. In this time when there’s so much negative news, it’s nice to have another friendship developed.”

The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

