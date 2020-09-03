Motorcyclist transported to Iowa City for injuries after crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist has been transported to the University Hospital in Iowa City after a crash in Henderson County on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Henderson County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury involving a motorcycle in the Township of Biggsville.

The sheriff’s office says Chad W. Stewart, 43, of Burlington, was traveling westbound on Township Road 1600 N when he lost control of his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Stewart had significant injuries and was transported to the University Hospital in Iowa City by MedForce.

The Biggsville Ambulance Service, the Biggsville Fire Department, the Burlington Fire Department Ambulance and Berg’s towing assisted the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.