Mount Pleasant District school bus involved in accident

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRY CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Henry County say a school bus registered to the Mount Pleasant District was involved in an accident.

There were no students on the bus at the time.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Dakota Avenue.

Investigators say the bus was heading north when the driver lost control and went into a ditch.

No injuries have been reported.

