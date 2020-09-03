Mount Pleasant District school bus involved in accident
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRY CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Henry County say a school bus registered to the Mount Pleasant District was involved in an accident.
There were no students on the bus at the time.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2200 block of Dakota Avenue.
Investigators say the bus was heading north when the driver lost control and went into a ditch.
No injuries have been reported.
