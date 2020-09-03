Advertisement

Nana hits Belize as hurricane, weakens to tropical storm as it drives across Guatemala

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Nana approaching Belize, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The storm is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize, pelting a relatively sparsely populated stretch of the country’s coast with heavy rain and wind before weakening to a tropical storm while pushing across Guatemala on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana hit land between the coastal towns of Dangriga and Placencia shortly after midnight at an area around 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), making it barely a hurricane. The storm was moving west-southwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Later in the morning, Nana weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north-northeast of Guatemala City and neared the border with Mexico.

Belize authorities did not immediately report injuries when Nana when landfall shortly after midnight Thursday. More than 4,000 people, primarily in the south of the country moved to government shelters.

Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras. Forecasters said Nana would weaken rapidly as it moved inland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

