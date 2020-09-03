Advertisement

North Scott FFA ranks top ten in the nation

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

North Scott FFA has been named a top ten finalist in the nation out of 8,630 schools.

When the students found out yesterday morning, they were elated.

“I think everyone was in shock, it’s the first time this has ever happened to North Scott and it’s been a long time since Iowa has gotten to the top ten,” says Dylan Engelbrecht, a senior at North Scott High School.

“FFA is not just about farming, it’s about the technology jobs, the business jobs, more than just farming, they always says it’s more than just cows, sows, and plows,” Engelbrecht says.

It’s a saying, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher Jacob Hunter echos.

“We are incorporating all types of agriculture so whether that’s technology and talking about the futures of agriculture, engineering, and preparing our students for careers at John Deere or possibly looking at things like biotechnology and things like genetics play a role in students futures as they grow plants or raise animals just looking at agriculture in a different way really helps students understand that there is a place for them to be involved and then linking them with opportunities,” says Hunter.

The school program is not only excelling in ranking, but in size also.

When Hunter first started at North Scott, he had 34 students. Now about two hundred are involved at the high school and another two hundred at the middle school.

During the pandemic, competing in nationals will look different.

“Preparing for nationals is going to look different this year because it is virtual and so what we have to do is take an interview before September 16th, have our students explain the activities that they have participated in and send it on to Indianapolis where it will be evaluated by judges across the nation to see which of the ten schools are the most outstanding,” Hunter says.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips for students with food allergies picking up meal kits

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District shares tips on how to make sure your student with food allergies stays safe.

News

Moline woman who found missing wallet now friends with owner

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

VOD Recordings

Friendship forms between woman who found missing wallet and its owner

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

News

North Scott FFA ranks top ten nationally

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Politics

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWQC TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates on Thursday, Oct. 15.

News

Executive order starts downtown Rock Island curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A curfew has been declared by executive order for the District area of downtown Rock Island, starting tonight.

Crime

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
McCray will be sentenced in January.

News

11-year-old runaway found safe in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police in Davenport need help from the public in locating an 11-year-old runaway. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 1400 block fo Grand Ave. to investigate the report of 11-year-old Jayla Humphrey running away.

News

I-80 near LeClaire blocked due to crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Eastbound traffic is being impacted

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves woman’s life

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.