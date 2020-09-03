North Scott FFA ranks top ten in the nation

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

North Scott FFA has been named a top ten finalist in the nation out of 8,630 schools.

When the students found out yesterday morning, they were elated.

“I think everyone was in shock, it’s the first time this has ever happened to North Scott and it’s been a long time since Iowa has gotten to the top ten,” says Dylan Engelbrecht, a senior at North Scott High School.

“FFA is not just about farming, it’s about the technology jobs, the business jobs, more than just farming, they always says it’s more than just cows, sows, and plows,” Engelbrecht says.

It’s a saying, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher Jacob Hunter echos.

“We are incorporating all types of agriculture so whether that’s technology and talking about the futures of agriculture, engineering, and preparing our students for careers at John Deere or possibly looking at things like biotechnology and things like genetics play a role in students futures as they grow plants or raise animals just looking at agriculture in a different way really helps students understand that there is a place for them to be involved and then linking them with opportunities,” says Hunter.

The school program is not only excelling in ranking, but in size also.

When Hunter first started at North Scott, he had 34 students. Now about two hundred are involved at the high school and another two hundred at the middle school.

During the pandemic, competing in nationals will look different.

“Preparing for nationals is going to look different this year because it is virtual and so what we have to do is take an interview before September 16th, have our students explain the activities that they have participated in and send it on to Indianapolis where it will be evaluated by judges across the nation to see which of the ten schools are the most outstanding,” Hunter says.

