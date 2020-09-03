Advertisement

QCA housing market booms amid pandemic

By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities, and around the country, is seeing record sales.

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes soared by 24.7 percent from June to July. This marks the strongest monthly gain since the group began tracking in 1968.

“A lot of the houses are selling within hours, if not that same day, with multiple offers. Almost anything that’s hitting the market, if it’s priced right, it’s marketed right and you’re working with the right agent, it’s definitely going to sell right away,” Greg Garza, an Iowa licensed realtor for Mel Foster Co., said.

For first-time homebuyers Hali Strobel and Ron Chhim, the process of purchasing their first house was overwhelming.

“We’ve been looking for houses since April. So it definitely was a long process,” Strobel said.

“I was surprised that there weren’t a lot of houses to choose from,” Chhim said, “We were really stressed out throughout the whole process. We looked at about 20 houses.”

The couple said working with a realtor and loan officer helped the process. After months of looking, they finally found the house they wanted, but it came with tough competition from other prospective homebuyers.

“It was the first house that we put an offer in on and the first house that accepted our offer,” Strobel said, “It sold within a day.”

According to the NAR, the supply of existing homes dropped over 21 percent in July, the lowest July supply in the history of the survey.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QCA housing market booms amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

North Scott FFA ranks top ten in the nation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
North Scott FFA has been named a top ten finalist in the nation out of 8,630 schools.

News

Tips for students with food allergies picking up meal kits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District shares tips on how to make sure your student with food allergies stays safe.

News

Moline woman who found missing wallet now friends with owner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Friendship forms between woman who found missing wallet and its owner

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

News

North Scott FFA ranks top ten nationally

Updated: 8 hours ago

Politics

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
KWQC TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates on Thursday, Oct. 15.

News

Executive order starts downtown Rock Island curfew

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A curfew has been declared by executive order for the District area of downtown Rock Island, starting tonight.

Crime

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
McCray will be sentenced in January.

News

11-year-old runaway found safe in Davenport

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police in Davenport need help from the public in locating an 11-year-old runaway. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 1400 block fo Grand Ave. to investigate the report of 11-year-old Jayla Humphrey running away.