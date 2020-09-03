Advertisement

Retired Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A funeral will be held on Thursday for retired Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief William Milby.

Milby retired from the department in 2018 after more than 30 years of service.

He died last week after battling cancer.

The service will be held at the R.B. & W. Riverfront Ampa Theater Park at 10 a.m. Thursday and will conclude with a ceremonial ringing of the bell by the fire department’s honor guard. . At the end of the service, there will be a processional from the Park to the Rock Falls Fire Station, and then conclude at McDonald Funeral Home. Any agency that would like to bring an apparatus, we are requesting that you stage them in the East parking lot behind the fire station at 1013 7th Avenue, so the procession can pass through them. Due to parking constraints, only the Caisson, Family vehicles, Rock Falls and Sterling Fire apparatus will be included in the processional.

If there are any questions regarding the funeral arrangements, please contact the Rock Falls Fire Department at 815-622-1135, or Deputy Chief Cris Bouwens at 815-590-0415.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place..

William Milby was 60-years-old.

