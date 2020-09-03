Skeleton Key Arts & Antiques

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Paula opened the interview segment with Brandy VandeWalle by having to tell her that her business won in two categories of a recent “Locals Love Us” poll: art dealer and antiques. She didn’t even yet know the good news!

VandeWalle describes Skeleton Key Art and Antiques as having the ambiance of a boutique and the variety of a mall. The shopper gets to experience a new kind of vendor mall specializing in antiques, original art, home decor and all things handcrafted. Skeleton Key has 5,000 square foot filled by amazing vendors. There is something new to see every day of the week!

Customers can find the location just off The District in downtown Rock Island, IL.

Skeleton Key Arts and Antiques / 520 18th St / Rock Island, IL / (309) 314-1567

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.