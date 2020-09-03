Sterling police investigating furniture store burglary

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) -Sterling police are investigating an early morning burglary at Sterling Furniture.

In a press release, the Sterling Police Department says officers responded to a burglary call at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Several undisclosed items were stolen from the business.

The Sterling Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering any information on the crime.

If you know anything, Sterling Police ask that you call Detective Maggie Ellmaker at 815-632-6606.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

