DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The locally-owned Sun Tan City (locations in Davenport & Bettendorf) can keep you bronzed without suffering the negative effects of the sun. The main topic at the beginning is sunless tanning or spray tans. Guests Megan DeArmond & Tammy Wittman of Sun Tan City explain what is different about their spray tan which features a new airbrushing technology that utilizes violet undertones to combat that unfortunate “unnatural” look of some fake tans. The solution sprayed onto the skin can adjust depending on an individual’s unique coloring.

Offers to purchase sunless tanning bundles are mentioned as a way to save money compared to purchasing individual sunless tanning sessions. Check out the websites below of each location for details on savings and services offered.

Traditional tanning bed options are also explained including membership levels.

Sun Tan City / 855 Middle Rd 5 A / Bettendorf, IA

Sun Tan City / 2172 W Kimberly Rd OR 4905 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA

Attention Clients: This salon is back up and running! Thank you for your patience and we hope to see you soon! Posted by Sun Tan City on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.