Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - All Test Iowa sites will be closed on Monday, September 7, for the Labor Day holiday.

According to a news release from the governor, sites will reopen for testing the following day on Tuesday, September 8.

Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 at any site must first complete an online assessment on the Test Iowa website where you will be directed to schedule an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation for all Test Iowa sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

