The Catalina Rose

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Catalina Rose is the lovely name of a chic boutique in downtown Moline. What was the inspiration for that name? Shari Barnett, owner of the business was a guest via Zoom, reveals the backstory in the interview (which has something to do with a family dog!).

Barnett is a fashionista with a mission to find trendy, high-quality clothes that the everyday woman can afford. Some attractive fall fashions are modeled during the segment including a Mud Pie mock-turtleneck swing dress with booties. A really nice Mud Pie plaid jacket is also displayed. A photo gallery of other products available in the shop is also shown.

The Catalina Rose has branched out over to the Iowa side. The retailer has teamed up with five other boutiques to open 838 Boutique, 838 Middle Road, Bettendorf (see Facebook post below). It is mentioned that Heartland Boutique had come up with the idea to open the shared space to make it more cost effective. Paula has visited this brand new space and said it is impressive and added that she bought a necklace and candle.

The Catalina Rose / 1727 - 5th Avenue / Moline, IL / (309) 716-4584

838 Boutique / 838 Middle Rd / Bettendorf, IA / (888) 563-0638

A sneak peek of my boutique at 838 Boutique. Located at 838 Middle Rd Bettendorf IA. We open Tues, Sep 1 from 9-6! I...

Posted by The Catalina Rose on Sunday, August 30, 2020

