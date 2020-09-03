Advertisement

Tips for students with food allergies picking up meal kits

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - While many students are learning virtually this year, making sure they have consistent meals is especially important since teachers can’t check in with them like before. The Rock Island-Milan School District served nearly 7,000 meal kits in August. Each meal kit has between two to three days’ worth of meals and is free for all kids under 18 years old within the district.

Holly Sparkman, the District’s Communication Director says she urges all families to try the program; “we want to do our best to provide for the nutritional needs of our students. Even if there’s a family that may not have a particular need for it, we would still want them to take advantage of it because it’s a district-wide program we can provide free breakfast and lunch items to students at no cost.”

Learning virtually has also presented some challenges for students with food allergies. When learning in-person, students would scan their ID’s and the computer system would show whether a student had a food sensitivity. Sparkman says since students can pick up their meals at any school and it’s all taken down by hand, it’s crucial families tell staff about any allergy their student may have. “We have special items that we’ll keep [separate] so that when a parent lets us know there’s a food sensitivity, we can go in and grab that item,” says Sparkman.

The CDC says about 1 in 13 children have a food allergy, and about 2 in five have been treated in an emergency room due to an allergy. The most common allergies in children include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts. For families with food allergies, the CDC reminds you to inform your kids about their allergies and what to do if they run into an issue.

The district says since remote learning started, about 10% of their students have received meal kits. Meal kit pick-up for Rock Island-Milan students is Monday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. with two schools that distribute meals in the afternoon for parents who can’t come in the morning.

Sparkman explains each day of meals (breakfast and lunch) “has to have a combination of a daily allotment of calories from a combination of Protein, Grain, Fruits, Vegetables and Dairy. Breakfast example: Sausage & Pancake on a stick w/ fruit cup and juice. Lunch example: Deli Sandwich, fresh veggies, milk.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Scott FFA ranks top ten in the nation

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
North Scott FFA has been named a top ten finalist in the nation out of 8,630 schools.

News

Moline woman who found missing wallet now friends with owner

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

VOD Recordings

Friendship forms between woman who found missing wallet and its owner

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The new friends say they hope this inspires others to do kind deeds and make new friendships during these tough times.

News

North Scott FFA ranks top ten nationally

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Politics

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWQC TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates on Thursday, Oct. 15.

News

Executive order starts downtown Rock Island curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A curfew has been declared by executive order for the District area of downtown Rock Island, starting tonight.

Crime

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
McCray will be sentenced in January.

News

11-year-old runaway found safe in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police in Davenport need help from the public in locating an 11-year-old runaway. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 1400 block fo Grand Ave. to investigate the report of 11-year-old Jayla Humphrey running away.

News

I-80 near LeClaire blocked due to crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Eastbound traffic is being impacted

News

Clinton County Communications dispatcher saves woman’s life

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Clinton County Communications says all of its telecommunicators are EMD and CPR certified.