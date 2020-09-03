Tips for students with food allergies picking up meal kits

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - While many students are learning virtually this year, making sure they have consistent meals is especially important since teachers can’t check in with them like before. The Rock Island-Milan School District served nearly 7,000 meal kits in August. Each meal kit has between two to three days’ worth of meals and is free for all kids under 18 years old within the district.

Holly Sparkman, the District’s Communication Director says she urges all families to try the program; “we want to do our best to provide for the nutritional needs of our students. Even if there’s a family that may not have a particular need for it, we would still want them to take advantage of it because it’s a district-wide program we can provide free breakfast and lunch items to students at no cost.”

Learning virtually has also presented some challenges for students with food allergies. When learning in-person, students would scan their ID’s and the computer system would show whether a student had a food sensitivity. Sparkman says since students can pick up their meals at any school and it’s all taken down by hand, it’s crucial families tell staff about any allergy their student may have. “We have special items that we’ll keep [separate] so that when a parent lets us know there’s a food sensitivity, we can go in and grab that item,” says Sparkman.

The CDC says about 1 in 13 children have a food allergy, and about 2 in five have been treated in an emergency room due to an allergy. The most common allergies in children include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts. For families with food allergies, the CDC reminds you to inform your kids about their allergies and what to do if they run into an issue.

The district says since remote learning started, about 10% of their students have received meal kits. Meal kit pick-up for Rock Island-Milan students is Monday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. with two schools that distribute meals in the afternoon for parents who can’t come in the morning.

Sparkman explains each day of meals (breakfast and lunch) “has to have a combination of a daily allotment of calories from a combination of Protein, Grain, Fruits, Vegetables and Dairy. Breakfast example: Sausage & Pancake on a stick w/ fruit cup and juice. Lunch example: Deli Sandwich, fresh veggies, milk.”

