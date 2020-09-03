Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men facing multiple felony charges in connection with a police chase early Wednesday night made an initial appearance in Scott County Court Thursday morning.

Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, eluding, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

He also is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm in an unrelated case.

Bond was set Thursday at $15,000 cash-only. Rogers will be arraigned Sept. 24.

Willie James Powell Jr., 21, also of Davenport. He was booked into the jail on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash-only.

He also will be arraigned Sept. 24.

According to arrest affidavits filed in both cases:

Davenport officer responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu who arrived at a house to look for someone and flashed a gun.

Officers at some point learned the vehicle was reported stolen. They later located it in the 1300 block of Carey Avenue and attempted to pull it over, but it took off.

The driver, Rogers, struck a 2020 Ford Expedition in the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue during the chase, which ended in the 5300 block of Tremont Avenue.

The car became disabled after striking a concrete sewer pipe.

Powell was the front seat passenger.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded HK9mm handgun on the floorboard of the front passenger seat and a loaded Glock 43X with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat.

Rogers was arrested a short time later and had a plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana in his front pants pocket, according to the affidavit.

Both men have prior felony convictions and are prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Rogers was wanted in connection with a shooting incident at NorthPark Mall in July, court records show.

Davenport officers responded around 5:20 p.m. July 16 to the mall for a report of a shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rogers was part of the “victim” group and, after shots were fired, he and others took off running through the mall.

Several minutes after the shooting, Rogers was seen on surveillance cameras walking through Von Maur with other members of the group and is seen holding a pistol that appeared to in a holster in his right hand, according to the affidavit.

Rogers placed the holster with the pistol in his waistband, and then surveillance video showed him placing the items under some clothing on a rack before the group leaves the store, according to the affidavit.

Right before he left the store, he went back to retrieve the pistol and then ran out of the store, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.