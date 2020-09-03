Advertisement

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, and Willie James Powell Jr., 21, both of Davenport, were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a police chase in Davenport.
Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, and Willie James Powell Jr., 21, both of Davenport, were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a police chase in Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men facing multiple felony charges in connection with a police chase early Wednesday night made an initial appearance in Scott County Court Thursday morning.

Tremain Dewillis Rogers, 20, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, eluding, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.

He also is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm in an unrelated case.

Bond was set Thursday at $15,000 cash-only. Rogers will be arraigned Sept. 24.

Willie James Powell Jr., 21, also of Davenport. He was booked into the jail on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set Thursday at $5,000 cash-only.

He also will be arraigned Sept. 24.

According to arrest affidavits filed in both cases:

Davenport officer responded around 5:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a person in a black Chevrolet Malibu who arrived at a house to look for someone and flashed a gun.

Officers at some point learned the vehicle was reported stolen. They later located it in the 1300 block of Carey Avenue and attempted to pull it over, but it took off.

The driver, Rogers, struck a 2020 Ford Expedition in the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue during the chase, which ended in the 5300 block of Tremont Avenue.

The car became disabled after striking a concrete sewer pipe.

Powell was the front seat passenger.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded HK9mm handgun on the floorboard of the front passenger seat and a loaded Glock 43X with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat.

Rogers was arrested a short time later and had a plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana in his front pants pocket, according to the affidavit.

Both men have prior felony convictions and are prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Rogers was wanted in connection with a shooting incident at NorthPark Mall in July, court records show.

Davenport officers responded around 5:20 p.m. July 16 to the mall for a report of a shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rogers was part of the “victim” group and, after shots were fired, he and others took off running through the mall.

Several minutes after the shooting, Rogers was seen on surveillance cameras walking through Von Maur with other members of the group and is seen holding a pistol that appeared to in a holster in his right hand, according to the affidavit.

Rogers placed the holster with the pistol in his waistband, and then surveillance video showed him placing the items under some clothing on a rack before the group leaves the store, according to the affidavit.

Right before he left the store, he went back to retrieve the pistol and then ran out of the store, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pritzker Administration receives $36 Million in federal funding to fight opioid crisis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois officials say the opioid crisis has amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Illinois officials report 1,360 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials are reporting a slowdown in data processing due to a large volume of testing occurring in Illinois.

News

Burlington firefighters respond to apartment fire Wednesday evening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Residents of the apartment building heard smoke alarms go off.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 662 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the total number of cases was 66,799, with a positivity rate of 10.3%, and 1,134 total deaths.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist transported to Iowa City for injuries after crash in Henderson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Henderson County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Township of Biggsville.

News

Test Iowa sites to close for Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Test Iowa sites will be closed on Monday, September 7.

News

Iowa Workforce Development accepting claims under Lost Wages Assistance Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development said on Thursday it is accepting claims under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

News

Hy-Vee selling T-shirts to raise funds for derecho victims

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Moline residents back to regular yard waste guidelines after derecho

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Retired Rock Falls Deputy Fire Chief passes away after battle with cancer

Updated: 6 hours ago