Advertisement

Voter registration and online voting information for Iowa and Illinois

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Election season is approaching and if you are planning to vote this election TV6 wants to make sure you know where to go to make sure you are registered to vote.

Illinois:

  • To vote in Illinois you must:
    • Be a U.S. citizen
    • Be 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and turn 18 on or before the date of the General or Consolidated Election.
    • Live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
    • Not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.
    • You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.
  • To see if you’re registered to vote in Illinois please click this link.
  • Start your online voter registration application for Illinois residents.

Iowa:

  • To vote in Iowa you must:
    • Be a U.S. citizen
    • An Iowa resident
    • And at least 17 years old. A person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before election day. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.
  • To see if you’re registered to vote in Iowa please click this link.
  • Online voter registration for Iowa residents.
  • Download a voter registration form for Iowa residents.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Politics

TV6 partnering with Quad City Times to host U.S. Congressional District 2 debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWQC TV6 and the Quad City Times will hold one of two U.S. Congressional District 2 debates on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

Politics

Secretary Pate recruiting Iowans to serve as poll workers on Election Day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Polls will be open in all 99 counties on November 3.

Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

Politics

Democrats seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election.

Politics

Census, like Post Office, politicized in election year

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Unlike the department charged with delivering mail, however, the U.S. Census Bureau has been here before.

Politics

Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Gen. Mark Milley is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.