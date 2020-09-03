Voter registration and online voting information for Iowa and Illinois
(KWQC) - Election season is approaching and if you are planning to vote this election TV6 wants to make sure you know where to go to make sure you are registered to vote.
Illinois:
- To vote in Illinois you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and turn 18 on or before the date of the General or Consolidated Election.
- Live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
- Not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.
- You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.
- To see if you’re registered to vote in Illinois please click this link.
- Start your online voter registration application for Illinois residents.
Iowa:
- To vote in Iowa you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- An Iowa resident
- And at least 17 years old. A person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before election day. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.
- To see if you’re registered to vote in Iowa please click this link.
- Online voter registration for Iowa residents.
- Download a voter registration form for Iowa residents.
