Advertisement

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Caption

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Police: Bettendorf officer fatally shot man wielding ’sharp-edged weapon’ Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
The Scott County Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers just before noon to the 1000 block 16 ½ Street for a report of someone bleeding and a person who was holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say Frantz Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police searching for suspect after ATM break-in attempt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who attempted to break into an ATM machine on July 21.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for two suspects who defrauded Moline Walmart employee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the suspects left the store on August 19 in a newer model, black, Ford sedan.

Latest News

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 1 hours ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Coronavirus precautions at Trinity Express Care clinics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
You can get health care by making an appointment online and waiting in your car.

National Politics

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

National Politics

Biden, in Kenosha, hails fight for racial progress, meets with Blake family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden is spending Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha.

National

Tech slump sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.