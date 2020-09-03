Advertisement

Whiteside County COVID-19 cases climb

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rock Falls, IL (KWQC) -

Cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside county are on the rise. In August, the county says the greatest number of cases were among those in their twenties. In June, the highest number of cases were among those under twenty, and in their forties and fifties.

Cases have climbed each day over the last two weeks in the county. As of today, Whiteside has 580 cases and 19 deaths. The county health department cites reasons for this increase such as being around others more often in the summer time, and not social distancing or wearing masks.

“We are seeing a lot in social gatherings not just in the public settings but in private gatherings, parties, getting together with family and friends so again it’s really important to stay home when you are sick or if you have a symptom. We are seeing people who think they have allergies and it turns out to be COVID so just be mindful of that,” says Cheryl Lee, Public Health Administrator and CEO for Whiteside County Public Health.

The department urges people who have symptoms to get tested for the virus and be cautious.

“Individuals who are younger tend to have more mild symptoms so I think we are seeing people just write off their sore throat of their stuffy nose as something other than COVID which is a major concern because that means people are potentially spreading COVID without even realizing they are potentially ill. And that again highlights the importance of even if you don’t think you are ill you need to be wearing that mask and keeping that distance even among friends and family,” says Cory Law, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Whiteside County Health Department.

“We are five months into it and we don’t want people to get comfortable with it, wear your mask even in the workplace,” says Lee.

The county health department contact traces positive individuals 48 hours prior to their onset of symptoms.

“Any contact would be quarantined for fourteen days past their last contact with that ill person. So it gets a little messy with the ill contacts because their last contact with the ill person is the ’well day’ of the ill person so they get quarantined the last ten days that the ill person gets and then another fourteen which can be frustrating and a hardship on people which we understand but real important to stop the spread,” says Danille Haeffner, Infection Control Nurse for Whiteside County.

“Keep that physical distance and wear that mask whenever you are around people that you don’t live with whether it’s around strangers, your best friend, extended family, you need to be taking those precautions. Stay home if you are ill. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 especially among children and younger adults they are going to be more mild so take more precaution if you can. Especially if you can’t explain it stay home. If you are getting together with friends and family and not taking precautions, you really need to be extra careful when you are around anyone else,” says Law.

If you live in Whiteside county and think you might have COVID-19 call your health care provider or the Whiteside County Health Department.

