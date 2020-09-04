Advertisement

Africana studies professor says she lied about being Black

Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be in her books.
Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be in her books.(Source: George Washington University/CNN)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - George Washington University is looking into a confession by a professor of Africana studies and history that she has been pretending to be black.

Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the Black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be in her books.

Krug, whose work has been up for prestigious Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass book prizes, is now calling herself a culture “leech.”

Critics say the author and associate professor made the admission not to clear her conscience but because she was found out.

In a blog post, Krug calls herself a coward and says she deserves to be canceled, blaming it all on mental illness.

Essence magazine has removed her writing from its website.

George Washington University says it cannot comment further on personnel matters.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TSA is testing facial recognition at security checkpoints

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Black man's death

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|

National

Model predicts 400K Americans will die from COVID19 by Jan. 1

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
The key model used by the White House coronavirus task force now projects that more than 400,000 Americans will die from coronavirus by January.

News

Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Roger Stancliff served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

Latest News

News

Rock Island District curfew and incidents

Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, TV6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Rock Island Police Department for the dates and times of all shootings, shots fired and weapons calls in the District dating back to August 2017.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at John Deere Middle School.

National

Slain shooting suspect was a regular at Portland protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months.

National

Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
No one appeared to be seriously injured.

News

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago