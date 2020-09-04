ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

NIna Struss, Registered Dietitian with HyVee, is back on PSL to feature a recipe that creates a sizzling, spicy kick to slide inside a bun. Maybe you might wanna try grilling some Chipotle Turkety Burgers over the Labor Day weekend?!? The meat can be served as “sliders” or full-sized burgers.

Chipotle Turkey Burgers---serves 8

Ingredients

1(8.6-oz.) pkg. sweet apple coleslaw kit

1/2 c. Hy-Vee Short Cuts pineapple, chopped

1 lbs. 93%-lean ground turkey

¼ c. green onions, finely chopped

2 tsp. chipotle seasoning

⅛ tsp.Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

1 tbsp.Gustare Vita olive oil

4 (0.75-oz. each) Hy-Vee provolone sliced cheese, halved

4 slice(s)Hy-Vee center-cut bacon, cut in half lengthwise and crisp-cook

8 Hy-Vee whole wheat slider buns, split

Directions



1. Assemble coleslaw according to package directions. Fold in chopped pineapple; set aside.

2. Combine ground turkey, chopped green onions, chipotle seasoning, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Divide mixture into 8 (2-oz. each) patties.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add patties and cook for 7 to 10 minutes or until browned and cooked through (165 degrees), turning once. Top with cheese.

4. To serve, place burgers on bun bottoms, add bacon slices. Top with coleslaw mixture and bun tops.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.