Comfortable Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. With dew points staying near 50 degrees, it will feel very comfortable out! The only thing to note is winds will be breezy at 10-15 MPH, but it’s not as strong as yesterday! Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Out of the 3-day weekend, Saturday will be the safest bet to spend time outside. Sunday morning rain chances return and will take a break by the early afternoon. Rain chances into the next work week needs to be tracked, but as of right now it’s looking promising for cooler temperatures to come around. Highs in the 60s would be here by mid-week!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86°.

