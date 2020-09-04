Advertisement

Comfortable Friday

Plentiful sun, mild temps and low humidity!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. With dew points staying near 50 degrees, it will feel very comfortable out! The only thing to note is winds will be breezy at 10-15 MPH, but it’s not as strong as yesterday! Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Out of the 3-day weekend, Saturday will be the safest bet to spend time outside. Sunday morning rain chances return and will take a break by the early afternoon. Rain chances into the next work week needs to be tracked, but as of right now it’s looking promising for cooler temperatures to come around. Highs in the 60s would be here by mid-week!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Week ends with a very pleasant Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny With Highs Near 80° After A Morning In The 40s & 50s.

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Week ends with a very pleasant Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and pleasant Friday on tap!

Updated: 18 hours ago
Mild and pleasant Friday on tap!

Latest News

Forecast

Pleasant night and a blustery Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Mild and windy Thursday

Forecast

Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & Warmer Today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Off and on rain continues into the night

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Rain ends tonight, sun returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
Rain ends tonight, sun returns Wednesday