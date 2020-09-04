Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport students are scheduled to start the school year on Tuesday. Police are reminding driver’s there is still construction underway near certain schools.

In a Facebook post, the Davenport Police Department reminded drivers that construction is ongoing near Adams Elementary, Williams Intermediate and Eisenhower Elementary.

Police are warning drivers to not only be on the lookout for kids but also watch out for changing traffic patterns due to ongoing work.

🚧🍎 BRAD is here to remind us that school is starting back up next week but the construction season doesn’t end. Please... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

