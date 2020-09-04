Advertisement

Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. (MGN)
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. (MGN)(WJHG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport students are scheduled to start the school year on Tuesday. Police are reminding driver’s there is still construction underway near certain schools.

In a Facebook post, the Davenport Police Department reminded drivers that construction is ongoing near Adams Elementary, Williams Intermediate and Eisenhower Elementary.

Police are warning drivers to not only be on the lookout for kids but also watch out for changing traffic patterns due to ongoing work.

🚧🍎 BRAD is here to remind us that school is starting back up next week but the construction season doesn’t end. Please...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No MetroLINK buses will run on Labor Day

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Regular bus routes will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

News

Burn ban issued for Muscatine County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The burn ban is effective as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

News

Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Roger Stancliff served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

News

Rock Island District curfew and incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, TV6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Rock Island Police Department for the dates and times of all shootings, shots fired and weapons calls in the District dating back to August 2017.

Latest News

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at John Deere Middle School.

News

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

County Attorney: Davenport officer justified in fatally shooting man who opened fire on police June 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
\

KWQC

Relief From Drought Next Week Along With A Major Cool Down?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Friends and family honor the legacy of Rock Falls fire chief

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Family and friends said goodbye to a beloved member of the Rock Falls Fire Department Thursday.

News

Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!