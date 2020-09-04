Advertisement

Daycares change due to virtual learning

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As schools move to remote learning, some working parents are looking for new options when it comes to childcare.

The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has restructured their childcare programs because of high demand. They’re making sure everyone is socially distanced, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing. When students have remote learning for school, they’ll be at desks and staff can help. Afterward, they can go out and play. On Friday, they were at their max capacity of 120 kids.

Jeff Cornelius, the Program Director says, “I wish we could just bottle the enthusiasm from the kids who are taking on the challenge better than we as adults can do.” Cornelius adds that there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes, like “helping kids keep track of usernames, passwords, schedules. It’s a lot to juggle.”

The YMCA is making sure families are able to care for their kids, opening another location in Rock Island. “Having a long day at work and then coming home, maybe with a babysitter and being required to balance meals, chores... It can be overwhelming to say the least. So for the Y to have this program here with the “school’s out club” to provide that support the kids need is really critical to the families,” says Cornelius.

In Iowa, Birdie’s Nest is making space for elementary-aged kids. Narhea Salzbrenner, the owner of Birdie’s Nest says many of their parents are essential employees, “they still have to work. We wanted to provide a place for their children to be and learn. We didn’t want them to have a learning gap.”

They’ve created a separate space for 15 students to learn remotely at the daycare. “It’s really opened people’s eyes to how much early education matters and how much daycares provide for the community,” explains Salzbrenner.

YMCA child care enrollment is available by phone or online.

