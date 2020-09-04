Favorite Local Hardware Store

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, is a guest on the show once again. This time, it’s to celebrate K&K Hardware’s win in the Best Quad Cities’ Hardware Store in the Locals Love Us 2019 poll. Additionally, the interview highlights many of the locally-produced or handmade products that the retailer sells. Freeborn points out that one of the store’s many strengths is their ability to provide the consumer specialized quantities of products (whether it is large or super-small) that would never be available at box stores.

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

