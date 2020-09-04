Advertisement

Favorite Local Hardware Store

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, is a guest on the show once again. This time, it’s to celebrate K&K Hardware’s win in the Best Quad Cities’ Hardware Store in the Locals Love Us 2019 poll. Additionally, the interview highlights many of the locally-produced or handmade products that the retailer sells. Freeborn points out that one of the store’s many strengths is their ability to provide the consumer specialized quantities of products (whether it is large or super-small) that would never be available at box stores.

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

Our latest Sale is live now! Check out kkhardware.com/flyer for the full ad

Posted by K&K True Value Hardware on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Perfect Box Lunches for Kids

Updated: moments ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Need some suggestions for easy and healthy box lunches for the kids as they head back to school? Whether it's for in-person learning or at home, having the meal made in advance can help streamline the day for the entire family.

News

Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Roger Stancliff served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

Paula Sands Live

Lovely Local Lunch

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Quiche, paninis, delicious salads, delectable desserts---all served in the setting of a quaint, historic home. That's the description of the restaurant that won the #1 position in the Locals Love Us poll for "The Quad Cities' Best Lunch".

News

Rock Island District curfew and incidents

Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, TV6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Rock Island Police Department for the dates and times of all shootings, shots fired and weapons calls in the District dating back to August 2017.

Latest News

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at John Deere Middle School.

Paula Sands Live

QCA Funky Favorite

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Why does this local group keep winning Quad Cities' Best Local Band? It features the best local musicians, tight vocal harmonies, and crowd-pleasing shows that sets this band apart from the rest.

News

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Paula Sands Live

Stoney Creek Win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Find out more about this QCA favorite when it comes to a unique lodging experience. It's like staying in a north woods log cabin that gives guests a chance to escape and unwind along the banks of the Mississippi River.

News

County Attorney: Davenport officer justified in fatally shooting man who opened fire on police June 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
\

KWQC

Relief From Drought Next Week Along With A Major Cool Down?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast