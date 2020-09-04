Advertisement

Favorite Radio Station in the Quad Cities

WLLR-FM is a perennial winner!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

FM 103.7 WLLR is a perennial winner in the Locals Love Us poll in the Best Radio Station category. Dani Lynn Howe of the Leuck & Howe morning show (also among the Best Radio D.J. top finishers in the poll) was a PSL guest to celebrate another win! Howe talks about the station’s mission which is, above all else, serving the listener. She also reflects on the success of the morning show on which she co-hosts with Pat Leuck, who Paula remembers as a radio co-worker back in the days of WQUA.

WLLR-FM / 3535 E. Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / 563-359-WLLR / WLLR on Facebook

The world just needs more love these days. Let's spread some love! "Locals Love Us" is all about what's best in the QCA. The current guide features the 2019 winners but voting is happening now through October 5th for the 2020 survey.

