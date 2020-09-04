Advertisement

Friends and family honor the legacy of Rock Falls fire chief

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Illinois (KWQC) -Family and friends said goodbye to a beloved member of the Rock Falls Fire Department Thursday.

Deputy Chief William Milby spent 33 years with the Rock Falls Fire Department and retired just two years ago.

" Bill was a great guy. He was an outdoorsman,” said family friend Tari Sathoff, at Milby’s funeral ceremony. “He always wanted to be a firefighter growing up, as a young kid that what he wanted to be.”

A procession of fire trucks, police cars, and other EMS vehicles passed the funeral service, in recognition of Milby.

Renae Smith, another family friend, had fond memories of Milby. ““Bill always had a smile on his face no matter what. He could come back from a fire or something coming down and you could have a bad day and it’s all gone, it’s all gone because he was an uplifting spirit,” she said. “Bill always, always had Rock Falls interest at heart. He always had the residents, the people came first.”

The service was concluded with a ceremonial ringing of a bell by the fire department’s honor guard.

“He’s totally going to be missed, sadly missed” said Smith.

