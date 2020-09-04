Illinois DOT looking to hire snow plow drivers for winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to hire seasonal snow plow drivers for the upcoming winter season.

Transportation officials are asking for qualified people to step forward and apply for seasonal positions with the department.

According to IDOT, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be hired for full-time and on-call schedules where employees will respond to emergency weather conditions.

Click here to find the job posting.

