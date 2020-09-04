Advertisement

Illinois DOT looking to hire snow plow drivers for winter season

(Photo: Pixaby / License Link) (MGN)
(Photo: Pixaby / License Link) (MGN)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to hire seasonal snow plow drivers for the upcoming winter season.

Transportation officials are asking for qualified people to step forward and apply for seasonal positions with the department.

According to IDOT, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be hired for full-time and on-call schedules where employees will respond to emergency weather conditions.

Click here to find the job posting.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for Village of New Windsor

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The boil order remains until further notice due to sewer construction.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.

News

Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Construction is ongoing near Adams Elementary, Williams Intermediate and Eisenhower Elementary.

Latest News

News

No MetroLINK buses will run on Labor Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Regular bus routes will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

News

Burn ban issued for Muscatine County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The burn ban is effective as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

News

Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Roger Stancliff served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

News

Rock Island District curfew and incidents

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, TV6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Rock Island Police Department for the dates and times of all shootings, shots fired and weapons calls in the District dating back to August 2017.

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday at John Deere Middle School.

News

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago