Illinois officials report over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Friday after backlog of tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a slowdown in data processing earlier this week due to a large volume of testing occurring in Illinois.

According to IDPH, all available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed. The backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared.

Officials say two system upgrades were put in place and the systems now have significantly faster processing capacity. Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, health officials say it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

On Friday, IDPH announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 2 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 male 60s

Richland County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Stark County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 4.1%. Health officials say using a 7-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decision makers with a consistent picture of trends over time.

As of Thursday night, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 149,273 tests for a total of 4,309,941.

29 Illinois Counties Under Warning Level

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 29 counties are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

Health officials say a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

The 29 counties include: Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson and Will.

Here are the positivity rates the state is listing for counties in the TV6 viewing area between August 23 and August 29:

Rock Island County: 8.1%

Bureau County: 8.3%

Henry County: 9.3%

Stark County: 13%

Warren County: 10%

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.

