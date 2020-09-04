Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,183 new confirmed coronavirus and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 655,814 have been tested and 48,994 have recovered.

The state website also showed that 317 were hospitalized, down from 323 reported Thursday.

Forty-one of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 87patients were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day PositivityTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott422,3036.8% (up from 6.7% Thursday)30,8991,72621
Muscatine49836.5% (down from 6.6% Thursday)8,03680252
Clinton3089213.6% (down from 13.8% Thursday)8,02839013
Des Moines135968.7% (down from 9.5% Thursday)7,1401705
Lee1546615.8% (down from 16.3% Thursday)4,9661106
Henry1431111.4% (no change Thursday)3,7821244
Jackson322311.2% (up from 10.9% Thursday)3,2071522
Cedar71634.2% (up from 3.3% Thursday)3,0071291
Louisa23995.6% (up from 5.2% Thursday)2,14336314

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

