Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,183 new confirmed coronavirus and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 655,814 have been tested and 48,994 have recovered.

The state website also showed that 317 were hospitalized, down from 323 reported Thursday.

Forty-one of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 87patients were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 42 2,303 6.8% (up from 6.7% Thursday) 30,899 1,726 21 Muscatine 4 983 6.5% (down from 6.6% Thursday) 8,036 802 52 Clinton 30 892 13.6% (down from 13.8% Thursday) 8,028 390 13 Des Moines 13 596 8.7% (down from 9.5% Thursday) 7,140 170 5 Lee 15 466 15.8% (down from 16.3% Thursday) 4,966 110 6 Henry 14 311 11.4% (no change Thursday) 3,782 124 4 Jackson 3 223 11.2% (up from 10.9% Thursday) 3,207 152 2 Cedar 7 163 4.2% (up from 3.3% Thursday) 3,007 129 1 Louisa 2 399 5.6% (up from 5.2% Thursday) 2,143 363 14

