Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,183 new confirmed coronavirus and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s website.
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.
The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1 percent.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 655,814 have been tested and 48,994 have recovered.
The state website also showed that 317 were hospitalized, down from 323 reported Thursday.
Forty-one of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 87patients were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|42
|2,303
|6.8% (up from 6.7% Thursday)
|30,899
|1,726
|21
|Muscatine
|4
|983
|6.5% (down from 6.6% Thursday)
|8,036
|802
|52
|Clinton
|30
|892
|13.6% (down from 13.8% Thursday)
|8,028
|390
|13
|Des Moines
|13
|596
|8.7% (down from 9.5% Thursday)
|7,140
|170
|5
|Lee
|15
|466
|15.8% (down from 16.3% Thursday)
|4,966
|110
|6
|Henry
|14
|311
|11.4% (no change Thursday)
|3,782
|124
|4
|Jackson
|3
|223
|11.2% (up from 10.9% Thursday)
|3,207
|152
|2
|Cedar
|7
|163
|4.2% (up from 3.3% Thursday)
|3,007
|129
|1
|Louisa
|2
|399
|5.6% (up from 5.2% Thursday)
|2,143
|363
|14
