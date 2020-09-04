Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As is the case every Thursday we get a new drought index issued. And, this morning’s held no surprises. “Moderate Drought” conditions now cover most of the TV 6 viewing area around the QCA! And, around the edges, it’s still “Abnormally Dry”. Although the September rain outlook is for below normal amounts, there IS a chance for occasional rain in the forecast this Saturday night through next Wednesday with the chances the highest Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Remember, this is all on the heels of an August that brought only 15 hundredths of an inch of rain when we should have gotten 4 and a half inches! To keep lawns and gardens happy we need about an inch of rain per week. Unfortunately, the prospects of getting that, anytime soon, look bleak.

