Advertisement

Locals Love Us!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The continuing topic for the week on Paula Sands Live is “Locals Love Us”---the basis for the Quad Cities Guide. This is a reliable resource for finding what’s best in our community (in hundreds of categories) based on polling of residents which equates into quality recommendations.

Tim Shea of Locals Love Us--Quad Cities joined PSL to talk about what this useful resource guide has to offer. The “superhero” theme of the current “Your Guide to The Superheroes of the Quad Cities” 2019 guide is discussed as being so fitting given the essential, front-line workers that have been so heroic during the pandemic.

The concept behind the guide and the Locals Love Us polling is very simple. Thousands of Quad Citizens log on to the website to vote for their favorites in over 200 categories. Participants can vote only once in each category so there is no ballot box stuffing! Current polling is going on through October 5th. Winners will be in the next Quad Cities Guide. Results are also easily found at the website.

If you’d like to pick up a magazine-style guide, it can be found in high traffic areas like fitness centers, restaurants, etc. Shea said if you can’t find one, contact them and LLU would be happy to bring one to you! If you have questions about Locals Love Us, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Meatheads Meat Market

Updated: 20 minutes ago
PSL segment: Meatheads Meat Market. "Locals Love Us" winner. Original air date Sept. 3, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Aceno Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 23 minutes ago
PSL segment: Aceno Kitchen & Bath. Original air date Sept. 3, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Ruby & Co.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
PSL segment: Ruby & Co. Design Studio featured. Original air date Sept. 3, 2020

News

Daycares change due to virtual learning

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
As schools move to remote learning, some working parents are looking for new options when it comes to childcare.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Friday after backlog of tests

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 29 additional deaths.

VOD Recordings

Daycare changes due to remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has restructured their childcare programs because of high demand. They're making sure everyone is socially distanced, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing.

Paula Sands Live

Locals Love Us

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
PSL segment: Locals Love Us poll from the Quad Cities Guide. Original air date August 31, 2020.

News

Illinois DOT looking to hire snow plow drivers for winter season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check.

News

Boil order issued for Village of New Windsor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The boil order remains until further notice due to sewer construction.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.