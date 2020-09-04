DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The continuing topic for the week on Paula Sands Live is “Locals Love Us”---the basis for the Quad Cities Guide. This is a reliable resource for finding what’s best in our community (in hundreds of categories) based on polling of residents which equates into quality recommendations.

Tim Shea of Locals Love Us--Quad Cities joined PSL to talk about what this useful resource guide has to offer. The “superhero” theme of the current “Your Guide to The Superheroes of the Quad Cities” 2019 guide is discussed as being so fitting given the essential, front-line workers that have been so heroic during the pandemic.

The concept behind the guide and the Locals Love Us polling is very simple. Thousands of Quad Citizens log on to the website to vote for their favorites in over 200 categories. Participants can vote only once in each category so there is no ballot box stuffing! Current polling is going on through October 5th. Winners will be in the next Quad Cities Guide. Results are also easily found at the website.

If you’d like to pick up a magazine-style guide, it can be found in high traffic areas like fitness centers, restaurants, etc. Shea said if you can’t find one, contact them and LLU would be happy to bring one to you! If you have questions about Locals Love Us, click here.

