Lovely Local Lunch

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Best Lunch in the Quad Cities? According to the “Locals Love Us” poll, it’s Cafe d’Marie! Owner/chef‚ Dr. DeAnna Walter (who is also a chiropractor!), joined PSL to celebrate her establishment’s win and to talk about her unique cafe which opened about twelve years ago.

Unfortunately, at the time of the broadcast, the cafe is closed due to extreme damage done to the home (yes...it’s located inside an historic home!) during during the early-August derecho. The expected re-opening date is now September 9, 2020.

Cafe d’Marie offers breakfast and lunch menu options that are not only visually appealing, but filling and healthy. From specialty coffees, quiche and desserts to fresh homemade soup and paninis/sandwiches, salads, organic whole leaf teas and all fruit smoothies, the cafe is sure to please you and your senses. Catering is available and Cafe d’Marie can accommodate dietary restrictions, including gluten free.

Cafe d’Marie / 614 West 5th Street / Davenport, IA / 563) 323-3293

