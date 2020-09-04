Man sentenced to up to 60 years in prison in Davenport shooting death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced this week to up to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark.

Arthur Keith Lobley, 27, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Lawson sentenced Lobley to up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge. Of that, he must serve at least 70%, or 17.5 years, before is eligible for parole or work release.

Lawson also sentenced him to up to 10 years in prison each on the voluntary manslaughter, intimidation, and theft charges, and up to five years in prison on the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The judge ordered the sentences to run back-to-back, for a total of up to 60 years in prison.

Lobley also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, according to court records.

His co-defendant, Craig W. Coleman Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to first-degree theft, a Class C Felony, and was sentenced in December to up to 10 years in prison.

Davenport officers responded around 12:30 a.m. May 4, 2018, to the 1000 block of East 36th Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and saw a man attempting to provide aid to a woman, identified as Orr-Clark, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits.

She was transported to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Coleman, who was 17 at the time, and Lobley robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, according to the affidavits.

The vehicle Orr-Clark was a passenger in tried to leave the area and was followed by Lobley and Coleman in another vehicle. Shots were fired at the vehicle, and Orr-Clark was struck, according to the affidavits.

