Advertisement

Man sentenced to up to 60 years in prison in Davenport shooting death

Arthur Lobley, 27, and Craig Coleman, 19.
Arthur Lobley, 27, and Craig Coleman, 19.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced this week to up to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark.

Arthur Keith Lobley, 27, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, Judge Mark Lawson sentenced Lobley to up to 25 years in prison on the robbery charge. Of that, he must serve at least 70%, or 17.5 years, before is eligible for parole or work release.

Lawson also sentenced him to up to 10 years in prison each on the voluntary manslaughter, intimidation, and theft charges, and up to five years in prison on the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The judge ordered the sentences to run back-to-back, for a total of up to 60 years in prison.

Lobley also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, according to court records.

His co-defendant, Craig W. Coleman Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to first-degree theft, a Class C Felony, and was sentenced in December to up to 10 years in prison.

Davenport officers responded around 12:30 a.m. May 4, 2018, to the 1000 block of East 36th Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and saw a man attempting to provide aid to a woman, identified as Orr-Clark, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits.

She was transported to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Coleman, who was 17 at the time, and Lobley robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, according to the affidavits.

The vehicle Orr-Clark was a passenger in tried to leave the area and was followed by Lobley and Coleman in another vehicle. Shots were fired at the vehicle, and Orr-Clark was struck, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Friday after backlog of tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 29 additional deaths.

News

Man who wielded ‘sharp-edged weapon’ identified after fatally shot by Bettendorf officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, was fatally shot on Thursday.

News

Daycares change due to virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
As schools move to remote learning, some working parents are looking for new options when it comes to childcare.

VOD Recordings

Daycare changes due to remote learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has restructured their childcare programs because of high demand. They're making sure everyone is socially distanced, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing.

Latest News

News

Illinois DOT looking to hire snow plow drivers for winter season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check.

News

Boil order issued for Village of New Windsor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The boil order remains until further notice due to sewer construction.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,183 new coronavirus cases, three deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 67,982, with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 11,37 total deaths.

News

Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Davenport police remind drivers about construction near schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Construction is ongoing near Adams Elementary, Williams Intermediate and Eisenhower Elementary.

News

No MetroLINK buses will run on Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Regular bus routes will resume on Tuesday, September 8.