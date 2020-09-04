Man who wielded ‘sharp-edged weapon’ identified after fatally shot by Bettendorf officer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The man who was fatally shot by a Bettendorf police officer on Thursday has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety identified the man as Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, in a news release.

Clevenger was fatally shot Thursday after officers responded to the 1000 block 16 ½ Street for a report of someone bleeding and a person who was holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child, according to Bettendorf Police Officer Keith Kimball.

When officers arrived on scene, Clevenger was wielding a ‘sharp-edged weapon’ in front of multiple young children, Kimball said.

Clevenger was struck once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. His name will not be released until he has been formally interviewed by the Iowa DCI.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the Scott County Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

