Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for a former Osco-Andover Fire Chief who passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Roger Stancliff was 79-years-old. He served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

According to a Vandemore Funeral Home obituary, Stancliff was also a member of the Mississippi Valley Firefighter’s Association and the Governor’s State Fire Advisory Committee.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Park in Andover, Illinois.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs if needed due to limited seating and social distancing requirements.

