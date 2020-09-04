Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

ANDOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial service will be held this weekend for a former Osco-Andover Fire Chief who passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Roger Stancliff was 79-years-old. He served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

According to a Vandemore Funeral Home obituary, Stancliff was also a member of the Mississippi Valley Firefighter’s Association and the Governor’s State Fire Advisory Committee.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Park in Andover, Illinois.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs if needed due to limited seating and social distancing requirements.

