Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is distributing supplemental food boxes to families from the River Bend Foodbank.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at John Deere Middle School.

This is not part of the national lunch program. That means students do not need to bring their ID’s.

Distribution is on a first-come first-serve basis.

People will be provided two boxes of produce and dairy items at no cost.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial service to be held for former Osco-Andover Fire Chief

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Roger Stancliff served as Fire Chief of the Osco-Andover Fire Department for over 30 years.

News

Rock Island District curfew and incidents

Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, TV6 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Rock Island Police Department for the dates and times of all shootings, shots fired and weapons calls in the District dating back to August 2017.

News

Two men facing charges following Davenport police chase Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

County Attorney: Davenport officer justified in fatally shooting man who opened fire on police June 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
\

Latest News

KWQC

Relief From Drought Next Week Along With A Major Cool Down?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Friends and family honor the legacy of Rock Falls fire chief

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Family and friends said goodbye to a beloved member of the Rock Falls Fire Department Thursday.

News

Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

Crime

County Attorney: Davenport officer justified in fatally shooting man who opened fire on police June 1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The shooting happened early on June 1 during a night of unrest in Davenport.

News

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Maquoketa WW2 vet and world-record setter

Updated: 14 hours ago
Otherwise known as “Red,” Glen Henton has dedicated his life as an ambassador for Maquoketa. He's a World War II veteran, signed to the Chicago White Sox, and set a world-record in horseshoe competitions!

News

Whiteside County COVID-19 cases climb

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Whiteside county cases of COVID-19 on the rise