Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is distributing supplemental food boxes to families from the River Bend Foodbank.
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at John Deere Middle School.
This is not part of the national lunch program. That means students do not need to bring their ID’s.
Distribution is on a first-come first-serve basis.
People will be provided two boxes of produce and dairy items at no cost.
