Moline-Coal Valley School District distributing supplemental food boxes

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is distributing supplemental food boxes to families from the River Bend Foodbank.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at John Deere Middle School.

This is not part of the national lunch program. That means students do not need to bring their ID’s.

Distribution is on a first-come first-serve basis.

People will be provided two boxes of produce and dairy items at no cost.

