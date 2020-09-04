Perfect Box Lunches for Kids

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

In this PSL segment, Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, features easy and healthier box lunches for the kiddos as they head back to school---whether it’s in-person attendance or at home. The convenience of having something pre-prepared makes for a smoother day for the entire family even if everyone is still at home working and studying!

Some of her suggestions include making it “fun” with favorite fruits and veggies along with protein & dairy components including carrot chips, guacamole or ranch dressing singles for dipping, hard-boiled eggs, and good-old peanut butter & jelly.

All of the featured foods are available at HyVee grocery stores located throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding region. HyVee offers many options when it comes to shopping incluging in-person, online, or via app. Pick-up and delivery arrangements can also be arranged. Check out the details at HyVee.com.

