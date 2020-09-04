QCA Funky Favorite

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Funktastic 5 keeps winning the “Locals Love Us” poll for Best Quad Cities’ Local Band. The Funktastic 5 is a high-energy dance and R&B group that plays music ranging from James Brown, Michael Jackson, and Prince to Earth, Wind, and Fire, Justin Timberlake, and Bobby Caldwell. The group features the best local musicians in the Quad Cities, tight vocal harmonies, and crowd-pleasing shows are what sets this band apart from the rest.

Craig Bentley, guitarist & vocalist with the band, joined PSL over Zoom to talk about his specialty which is jazz guitar and tells the story about how he became a member. He also shares some band history and we get a chance to see video from a performance.

Funktastic 5 on Facebook

