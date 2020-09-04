Relief From Drought Next Week Along With A Major Cool Down?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It looks like we may escape the holiday relatively unscathed with only minor rain chances on Sunday morning. However as we get into next Tuesday and Wednesday there are signs pointing towards a very wet weather pattern for our area leading to relief in our moderate drought. The one downside to having rain around will be the cooler than normal temps. There is high confidence in below normal temps next week and adding rain into the atmosphere will lead to highs in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Any wind may give us wind chill in the 30s and 40s in some areas by Wednesday. While this is not set in stone, it is looking promising for our drought.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.