Rock Island County listed with 29 Illinois counties at a COVID-19 “warning level”

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - 29 Illinois counties considered at a “warning level” for COVID-19 cases. Some of those warning-level counties include Rock Island, Henry, McLean, Stark, Warren, and Bureau counties.

For a county to be at a warning level, the county must meet at least four state criteria. Rock Island County has a positivity rate of 8.1% last week when the cap is 8%. They also surpassed the criteria for the number of deaths, new cases per 100,000 people, and the number of tests performed. Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department say the Quad Cities has been a hotspot for months, and Iowa is one of the world’s worst hot spots. So, they weren’t surprised when the county was listed as a warning.

“Being in warning status is just that: a warning. We are heading in the wrong direction and have been all summer. Residents all across the Quad Cities should be wearing a mask, watching their distance, and washing their hands. We know the rules are different in Iowa, but your efforts should be the same everywhere you go,” said Nita Ludwig, an Administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department.

If we don’t see the number of COVID-19 cases drop, these are some restrictions we could see as early as next week:

  • All bars and restaurants in Illinois closing at 11 p.m.
  • No indoor dining.
  • You won’t be able to order, sit, or congregate at a bar.
  • You also won’t be able to stand or group inside or out while waiting.
  • Dancing and standing indoors will also be restricted.

Especially with Labor Day weekend, health officials are asking you to be safe, “no one is saying that you can’t have fun this weekend, but please remember the warning you are getting today. Have your party — just keep it small, outside, and physically distanced.”

They also recommend telling guests to keep their masks on and wash their hands frequently.

No outbreaks have been reported in Rock Island County schools. The clearest trend now in the county is new cases in people under age 40.

Illinois’ warning status metrics:

  • New cases
  • Test positivity
  • COVID-like-illness (CLI) ED visits
  • CLI admissions
  • Clusters
  • New deaths
  • ICU availability
  • Number of tests

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

