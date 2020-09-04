Advertisement

Scott County Jail COVID procedures

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Jail administrator, Bryce Schmidt addressed the county board on Thursday night to talk about how the jail has been able to adjust to new procedures during the COVID pandemic.

At the beginning of March, the jail housed just over 300 inmates in the Davenport facility. To create enough space for social distancing, changes had to be made to reduce the number of people housed in the jail. Between releasing some individuals with less serious violations and limiting the number of new inmates, the jail was able to reduce the size of the population to keep adequate social distancing between inmates.

”We would have a lot of driving offenses, driving under suspension, driving while barred, intoxicated drivers, public intox, trespasses, thefts, low-level thefts....a lot of those were just all coming to jail and if they bonded out they bonded out, then unfortunately we got to a point where we just couldn’t take those people in and still have social distancing.”

New offenders that were processed into the jail system spent 14 days in quarantine before they would be sent to the general population. Three inmates have tested positive for COVID while in custody at the jail, but all of them were found during the 14 day quarantine period. Despite the success of the jail’s new procedures, they are still on the lookout to make sure the numbers stay low.

”We’ve had low numbers and i don’t ever get cocky about that because...i always feel like you are one day away from somebody slipping through your fingers.”

