Stoney Creek Win

MOLINE, Ill.

Continuing with the week’s PSL theme “Locals Love Us” polling, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline is featured because it won in the category of “Unique Lodging” and placed in the top three for “Best Hotel”.

Kevin Belk, General Manager of Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, joined the show to highlight what makes the hotel so popular for tourists and, more importantly, local residents who just want a break away from the normal day to day. The facility offers 140 uniquely designed guest rooms and suites in a north woods log cabin atmosphere that gives guests a place to escape and unwind along the banks of the Mississippi River.

The interview shows a photo gallery of many of the hotel’s amenities including Backwater Jack’s Saloon, a heated indoor/outdoor pool, and a complimentary breakfast served daily.

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center / 101 18th St., Moline, IL / Main 309-743-0101

