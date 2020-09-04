Advertisement

Stoney Creek Win

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Continuing with the week’s PSL theme “Locals Love Us” polling, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline is featured because it won in the category of “Unique Lodging” and placed in the top three for “Best Hotel”.

Kevin Belk, General Manager of Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, joined the show to highlight what makes the hotel so popular for tourists and, more importantly, local residents who just want a break away from the normal day to day. The facility offers 140 uniquely designed guest rooms and suites in a north woods log cabin atmosphere that gives guests a place to escape and unwind along the banks of the Mississippi River.

The interview shows a photo gallery of many of the hotel’s amenities including Backwater Jack’s Saloon, a heated indoor/outdoor pool, and a complimentary breakfast served daily.

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center / 101 18th St., Moline, IL / Main 309-743-0101

If you didn't catch our General Manager, Kevin, on Paula Sands Live yesterday, he discussed #StoneyCreekHotels winning...

Posted by Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Relief From Drought Next Week Along With A Major Cool Down?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Friends and family honor the legacy of Rock Falls fire chief

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Family and friends said goodbye to a beloved member of the Rock Falls Fire Department Thursday.

News

Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Latest Drought Monitor in. Moderate Drought conditions spread across the QCA!

Crime

County Attorney: Davenport officer justified in fatally shooting man who opened fire on police June 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The shooting happened early on June 1 during a night of unrest in Davenport.

Latest News

News

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Maquoketa WW2 vet and world-record setter

Updated: 12 hours ago
Otherwise known as “Red,” Glen Henton has dedicated his life as an ambassador for Maquoketa. He's a World War II veteran, signed to the Chicago White Sox, and set a world-record in horseshoe competitions!

News

Whiteside County COVID-19 cases climb

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Whiteside county cases of COVID-19 on the rise

VOD Recordings

Celebrating the 100th birthday of Maquoketa WW2 vet and world-record setter

Updated: 12 hours ago
Otherwise known as “Red,” Glen Henton has dedicated his life as an ambassador for Maquoketa. He's a World War II veteran, signed to the Chicago White Sox, and set a world-record in horseshoe competitions!

News

Whiteside county COVID-19 cases on the rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Sterling police investigating furniture store burglary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Sterling police are investigating an early morning burglary from Tuesday, September 2nd.

Paula Sands Live

Stoney Creek Win

Updated: 14 hours ago
PSL segment: Stoney Creek Win (Locals Love Us poll), original air date Sept. 2, 2020