Week ends with a very pleasant Friday

Plentiful sun, mild temps and low humidity!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s this morning we will warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon with west winds gusting to 20 mph. Plenty of sun is on tap today and tomorrow before showers and storms roll through the area Sunday morning. We should get back to the 80s Sunday afternoon and stay dry through most of Labor Day. This will likely result in highs near 80º as well. As for next week, models continue to be inconsistent with the timing of rain, but it will be much cooler with highs generally in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86°.

