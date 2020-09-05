Advertisement

#1 for Hawkeye Fans

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Karla Anderson of The Black & Gold Shop joined PSL. When it comes to folks that LOVE the Iowa Hawkeyes, their favorite destination is this retailer near Northpark Mall in Davenport.

The mission of the shop is helping fans display their team loyalty PLUS spread the love by finding myriad gift items for other Iowa Hawkeye fans among friends and family. Anything and everything HAWKEYE is available in the store or online. See the face masks for folks of all ages below! The interview shows off many of the great ideas. “ANF” products standing for “America Needs Farmers” are also discussed and available to support area farmers that have been so recently hard-hit.

The Black & Gold Shop / 102 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 823-0009

Are your kids heading off to school? Black and Gold Shops now offers youth masks. Stop and Shop today! Store hours Mon-Sat 10-6pm Sunday 12-4pm.

Posted by The Black and Gold Shop on Saturday, September 5, 2020

