Advertisement

Chilly start Friday. Widespread 40s to kick off the day

3 full months have passed since such a cool morning in the Quad Cities
Chilly morning on Friday
Chilly morning on Friday(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The average low is 59. The record low is 39 from 1974 so, essentially, we split the difference. Later in the new week there may be some more lows in the 40s, but what we won’t sleep through will be the highs in the 60s with what will likely be a chilly rain falling, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. So, it looks like in bits and pieces our Fall preview has begun. After some minimal chances for rain Sunday and Labor day we’ll probably all be okay with much cooler than average high temperatures as long as we can just get some much needed rain! And if we DO get it, our drought conditions will perhaps be halted from getting much worse if just for a few days!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Health Care Provider debunks #SixPercent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Local health care expert debunks #SixPercent

News

Local Health Care Provider debunks #SixPercent

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County listed with 29 Illinois counties at a COVID-19 “warning level”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
29 Illinois counties considered at a “warning level” for COVID-19 cases. Some of those warning-level counties include Rock Island, Henry, McLean, Stark, Warren, and Bureau counties.

Crime

Man sentenced to up to 60 years in prison in Davenport shooting death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Arthur Keith Lobley, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in July.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Friday after backlog of tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 29 additional deaths.

News

Man who wielded ‘sharp-edged weapon’ identified after fatally shot by Bettendorf officer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, was fatally shot on Thursday.

News

Daycares change due to virtual learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
As schools move to remote learning, some working parents are looking for new options when it comes to childcare.

VOD Recordings

Daycare changes due to remote learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has restructured their childcare programs because of high demand. They're making sure everyone is socially distanced, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing.

News

Illinois DOT looking to hire snow plow drivers for winter season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check.

News

Boil order issued for Village of New Windsor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The boil order remains until further notice due to sewer construction.