Chilly start Friday. Widespread 40s to kick off the day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The average low is 59. The record low is 39 from 1974 so, essentially, we split the difference. Later in the new week there may be some more lows in the 40s, but what we won’t sleep through will be the highs in the 60s with what will likely be a chilly rain falling, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. So, it looks like in bits and pieces our Fall preview has begun. After some minimal chances for rain Sunday and Labor day we’ll probably all be okay with much cooler than average high temperatures as long as we can just get some much needed rain! And if we DO get it, our drought conditions will perhaps be halted from getting much worse if just for a few days!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.