First Alert Day Sunday for Strong Storms 3-10 AM, 6 AM-Midnight

Strong to severe storms with damaging winds and large hail possible.
Information on the strong to severe storms will are expected through Sunday.
Information on the strong to severe storms will are expected through Sunday.(kwqc)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 AM until 10 AM and 6 PM until 12 AM Sunday 9/6/20 for strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL RISK Sunday morning, and a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK Sunday afternoon and evening. Strong storms producing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will sweep through the region during the morning hours, likely between 3 AM and 10 AM. After several dry hours with humid and windy conditions, scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop along and ahead of a cold front by late afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and brief heavy rain, but we could also see some isolated tornadoes possible. This timeframe will be after 6 PM and through the rest of Sunday.

The chance for severe storms is upgraded to a slight risk into Sunday, with all modes of severe weather possible in the evening.
The chance for severe storms is upgraded to a slight risk into Sunday, with all modes of severe weather possible in the evening.(kwqc)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

