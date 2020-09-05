Illinois DPH: 2,806 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday 2,806 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 248,177 cases of COVID-19, including 8,166 deaths in Illinois.

Over the past 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 61,935 tests performed, for a total of 4,371,876.

According to the state’s coronavirus resource page, Illinois health officials are reporting a 96 percent recovery rate in the state.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 4.1%. Health officials say using a 7-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decision makers with a consistent picture of trends over time.

IDPH has a breakdown of COVID-19 specific data on its website, including age and race demographics, gender, and trends in testing and cases over time.

Earlier in the week, IDPH reported a slowdown in data processing earlier due to a large volume of testing occurring in Illinois.

According to IDPH, all available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed. The backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared.

Officials say two system upgrades were put in place and the systems now have significantly faster processing capacity. Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, health officials say it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

