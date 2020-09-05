Increasing clouds, rain chances overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***A FIRST ALERT DAY IS IN EFFECT SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS***

Starting Labor Day weekend we had clear skies and comfortable conditions. Overnight we’ll see an increase in clouds and temperatures will drop to the low 60s. Sunday morning a warm front is lifting to the north and we will see early morning showers and storms. Although we’ll have dry time into the early afternoon, the warm front will bring in moisture from the south and strong winds. In the evening there will be another chance for showers and storms to arrive. There is a slight risk for the storms Sunday to become severe with strong winds and large hail. For Labor Day we’ll see cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Later into the afternoon on Labor Day there will be chances for rain. Expect the cooler skies and rain chances to be present through the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, strong to severe storms in the morning and evening. High: 89°. Wind: SE 15-25 mph, G 35 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63°. Wind: SW/NW 0-10 mph.

