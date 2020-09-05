Iowa officials report 1,075 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,075 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 69,057 with a positivity rate of 10.4%, and 1,160 total deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 11.2 percent.

As of 11:00 a.m. Saturday, 661,823 people have been tested and 49,495 have recovered.

In Scott County, there were 50 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths reported within 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,353 and 23 deaths. The state website shows 31,480 people have been tested and 1,748 have recovered. The positivity rate for the county stands at 7.5%.

