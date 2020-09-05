Advertisement

Local Health Care Provider debunks #SixPercent

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

#SixPercent has been trending on social media. The online trend is in reference to a CDC report on COVID-19 deaths. It lists the types of conditions mentioned on death certificates of COVID patients.

The CDC website says “For six percent of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned”. Many on social media are claiming this means the other 94% were not caused by the virus, but instead from other causes.

Local health care experts say this is not true.

“The 6% is being used inappropriately and incorrectly. I would not say that it is 10,000 deaths that are caused by COVID-19. It’s 185,000 deaths if not more. The fact that 10,000 of those deaths only have COVID-19 listed, is the way data is reported. It really is not the representation of how severe this has been,” says Dr. Kurt Andersen M.D., Senior Vice President and Physician Operations/Chief Medical Officer at Genesis Health Systems.

Dr. Andersen says just because there are other factors listed on a death certificate, doesn’t mean the person did not die from COVID-19.

“There is confusion over ’Well why don’t we have COVID-19 as the only listed diagnosis’ well remember COVID affects multiple parts of our body. It affects our heart, our lungs, our kidneys, our brain. So if you get so sick from COVID that you die, your underlying cause of death may be that your heart failed, your lungs, fails, your kidneys failed or that you even had a brain injury related to COVID or other complications of the virus, so you are not always going to have only the virus,” Andersen says, “So I think it’s important to realize that the virus is what started that patient on that path, the virus is what damaged their heart or their lungs or kidneys or brain and that is what led to their death.”

Others on social media are saying that people who died from COVID-19 and had preexisting conditions would have died anyway from those conditions.

The #SixPercent social media trend claims only 10,000 or 6% of COVID-19 deaths are ’real’ coronavirus deaths.

Dr. Andersen says that interpretation of the death count is incorrect.

“Yes people are going to die from age or kidney failure, that all happened last year. But now we have 220,000 more that have died. What has changed? We have COVID-19 that is widespread in our country,” he says.

He warns of taking information you see online as fact.

“Unfortunately on social media and the internet you don’t have to have any legitimacy. You can say whatever you want to say on there. I guess that’s my frustration. We are going to see something on social media and it’s going to cause confusion and some people may misinterpret the information. That’s why we try to get out the facts and listen to the experts,” Andersen says.

You can find accurate information on COVID-19 on websites such as the World Health Organization or the CDC.

